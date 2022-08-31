Eight arrests in police drugs swoop
Subscribe newsletter
POLICE carried out nine warrants earlier today, Wednesday, as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of Class A and B drugs
Eight people were arrested in East Devon and North Cornwall and items including mobile devices, vehicles, cash and multiple kilograms of suspected drugs have been seized as part of the investigation.
Two men and one woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.
Five men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. They all remain in police custody at this time.
Detective Inspector Guy Biggar said: ‘The operation that officers have carried out today forms part of an investigation into the supply of drugs across the force area.
‘The warrants were carried out simultaneously under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, in order to preserve potential evidence.
‘The individuals arrested will be interviewed in due course.’
‘Drugs and drugs related crime don’t just affect those directly involved and will not be tolerated within our communities.
‘If you have any information about illegal drug activity where you live, you can report to us through our non-emergency channels or, alternatively, you can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.’
For help and advice go to the force website – Devon & Cornwall Police https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/support-and-guidance/threat-assault-abuse/county-lines/
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |