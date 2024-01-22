NEIGHBOURHOOD Policing Teams across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will be highlighting the work they do as part of a national Neighbourhood Policing Week of action.
From today, Monday, January 22, local policing teams across the Force will be promoting local activity that neighbourhood officers, police community support officers (PCSOs) and volunteers do to protect the public and keep people safe.
The teams will be highlighting meetings that members of the public can attend to discuss local priorities and issues that concern them.
They will also be increasing patrols around hotspot areas.
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew QPM said: “Community policing sits at the core of what we do. Policing has changed greatly over the years, adapting to changes in society and crime, but we know our communities value neighbourhood policing.
“Devon and Cornwall Police is committed to investing in neighbourhood policing and making sure that officers, staff and volunteers are accessible to everyone. By listening to and addressing community needs, we can be proactive in addressing the issues that matter to you.
“This week of action is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of this work. I want to take this opportunity to express my thanks to the officers, staff and volunteers in our local policing teams for the work they do day in and day out. This area of policing is a specialty as much as any other and they should be proud of the work they do.”
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly said: “Our communities want a police force which is approachable, friendly, firm and visible across the force area.
“It is this model of policing which maintains Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as one of the safest force areas in the country and it is an approach I have fully supported through extra investment in police officer numbers and the programme to reopen 18 police enquiry offices.
“We all, however, have a role to play in community safety so I would urge people to use this week as an opportunity to engage with your local policing team and work out how you can support them to create safer, more resilient and connected communities.”
Each policing area across Devon and Cornwall has a dedicated neighbourhood team that collaborates with partners to target activity, tackling issues that are important to local communities.
Find your local officer, see upcoming local events and meetings, and read about policing priorities in your area by visiting: www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/area/your-area/ .