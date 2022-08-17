Callington Police make plans for future surgeries
[email protected]
Saturday 27th August 2022 9:30 am
(police )
The neighbourhood team of Callington Police have stated they plan to host further surgeries for the public to attend, following low turnout to their most recent session.
Last Tuesday, the team held their most recent surgery at the town council chambers, yet only three members of public affiliated with one organisation attended.
The neighbourhood policing team have stated they hope sessions in the near future, with dates yet to be announced, will see a better turnout.
