DEVON and Cornwall Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Stephen Rice, 64, who has been reported missing from the Copplestone area, near Crediton.
Stephen was last seen in the Copplestone area at around 11pm on Sunday, November 9.
He is described as a white man, of medium build. He is 6ft tall.
He was last known to be wearing a black cap, a navy-blue workstyle coat and gold rimmed glasses.
It is believed that Stephen is has been using his vehicle, a white Vauxhall Combo van displaying the registration FN11TLK.
The van has distinctive signs on the rear and sides of the vehicle.
Stephen is believed to have links to the general area around Crediton.
If you have seen Stephen, or know of his whereabouts, please call the police immediately on 999, quoting log number 65 of 10/11/25.
