FIRE crews from 15 stations fought a fire involving the roof of a thatched cottage at Alverdiscott overnight.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at 10.19pm on Friday, August 16 and immediately mobilised fire engines from Bideford, Appledore, Torrington, Barnstaple, Braunton, South Molton and Hartland, a water carrier and aerial ladder platform from Barnstaple, welfare unit from Ivybridge, an incident command unit from Ilfracombe and five officers.
At 10.46pm, the crews confirmed that the fire involving the thatched roof was smouldering near the chimney breast.
Ladders, roof ladders, water jets and safety working at height equipment was used and efforts also made to establish a hydrant.
At 11pm the crews stated that 30 per cent of the thatched cottage roof was on fire.
Firefighters worked hard to create fire breaks and a salvage operation was also in progress.
Further crews from Hatherleigh and Lynton were mobilised and further works were put in place, the crews battling hard to keep the fire break and stop the fire where they could.
National Grid was requested to isolate the external power lines and at 2am this morning, Saturday, August 17, relief crews were asked to attend and came from Crediton, North Tawton, Okehampton and Dulverton.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus fought the blaze, the aerial ladder platform also used and thermal imaging imaging cameras to check for hotspots.
Salvage was complete at 2.35am with steady progress being made and the electricity supplied isolated by National Grid.
The final update was given at 8.36am, when the fire had been put out and all of the appliances had left the scene.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: “The cause of the fire was deemed accidental ignition.
“Fifty per cent of the thatched roof was damaged, and 50 per cent of the property damaged by smoke and water.
“Duty of care has been left with the occupants.
“A revisit will be made by local crews this morning to ensure all hot spots are dealt with.”