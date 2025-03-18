DEVON and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed more details of the thatched roof fire it has been fighting and which is affecting two properties in Drewsteignton, near Whiddon Down in West Devon.
Fire control received a few calls regarding a fire in the thatch roof of a property at the location from 8.43pm on Monday, March 17.
It dispatched eight fire appliances along with a water bowser, an aerial ladder platform, a command unit, a welfare unit, and several supporting fire officers.
In an update issued at 1.26am on Tuesday, March 18, it said: “Crews immediately confirmed that the thatch roof was well alight and got to work extinguishing.
“A request for a further two appliances was quickly received and mobilised from the above stations.
“This was then increased for a further four fire appliances to attend bringing the total to 14 as well as an environmental protection unit.”
Attending stations were: Hatherleigh, North Tawton, Okehampton, Torquay, Bovey Tracey, Chagford, Moretonhampstead, Newton Abbot, Totnes, Danes Castle (Exeter), Crediton, Plympton, Ivybridge, Middlemoor (Exeter), Clyst St George and Martock.
Earlier, at 11.15pm, DSFRS said that the incident had been sectorised for better management of resources and firefighters.
At the time DSFRS was using the following equipment: one hose reel jet, three main jets, nine sets of breathing apparatus, two thermal imaging cameras, Lighting and an Aerial ladder platform.
There are many fire appliances and resources within the village of Drewsteignton and the public are advised to avoid the area were possible while firefighting activities take place.
The residents of the area are also advised to close their windows and doors to protect themselves from the smoke plume.
Some road closures are in place in Drewsteington.
Further details to follow.