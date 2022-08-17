30 years of Devon Air Ambulance celebrated
Ann Ralli and her family beside the air ambulance with pilot Andy Pincombe, left, and pilot Ross White, right.
THE 30th anniversary celebrations for the lifesaving charity, Devon Air Ambulance, held on Saturday, August 13, could not have been more emotional.
It was not only emotional for the charity’s founder, but also for so many people who had been helped by the lifesaving service who were also there.
It was in 1986 that Ann Thomas’ son Ceri was tragically killed in an accident in which he was knocked from his bike. When she asked what could have saved her son, she was told that the quicker a patient receives treatment the better their chance of survival.
This stayed with Ann and she launched the ‘Ceri Thomas Appeal’ to raise funds to get an Air Ambulance in Devon.
On August 27 in 1992, Devon’s Air Ambulance flew its first mission. Prior to this, the crew and helicopter landed on Exeter’s Cathedral Green for a blessing by the Bishop of Exeter. The service launched, flying five days-a-week.
The family day out held at Darts Farm in Topsham marked more than 30,000 missions completed by the charity’s two air ambulances and rapid response, blue light, critical care cars, which take advanced, time-critical care to communities across Devon.
On the day visitors were able to see close-up the Exeter-based helicopter and chat to the pilot and operational crew.
All of the other emergency services supported the family day out, which included realistic displays of what happens immediately after a road traffic accident.
Ann Ralli, nee Thomas, said it had been a particularly emotional event.
Ann met more than ten people who explained how a Devon Air Ambulance had either saved their life or greatly improved their recovery by attending to their medical needs quickly.
Helen Soby from Bude, told Ann that she sustained a serious head injury after falling from the horse she was riding in December 2020 at Halwill.
Helen said that she was ‘eternally grateful’ for the care she received so swiftly, thanks to a Devon Air Ambulance.
With her daughter Olivia Forsey, both were volunteering at the family day out.
Also thrilled to meet Ann Ralli was Lee Phillips, who had a motorcycle accident at Barnstaple in 1998.
Lee explained: ‘I was 27 at the time.
‘I owe my life to Devon Air Ambulance.
‘I have a lot to thank Ann for. It was her vision, and now 30,000 missions later, which have helped so many people.
‘It is this special lady I have to thank.’
During lockdown Mr Phillips started making fire pits from waste metal he saved from going to landfill.
He continued: ‘I have sold several fire pits and have raised more than £3,000 so far for Devon Air Ambulance.’
Mr Phillips made a special air ambulance version, which was in a raffle at the family day out.
Ann said: ‘It has been such an emotional day.
‘I have heard amazing stories from people who have been helped.
‘That just gets me, those amazing moments are priceless.
‘Ten people this morning who have been helped told me they are giving back by volunteering with the charity.
‘I am thankful that so many people have been helped.
‘Ceri would be so proud.
‘This is all due to the people of Devon who have taken the air ambulance into their hearts, raising money and continuing to do so.’
