More than 2,209 rape and sexual offences were reported to Devon and Cornwall Police last year, yet only two per cent resulted in a charge or summons.
Data obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice (SACA) reveals that between September 2023 and 2024, only 50 out of 2,209 reported offences led to charges or summons.
Sexual Abuse Claims Specialist Ellie Lamey called the figure “staggeringly low” and emphasised: “It is important victims know that support is available.”
The most frequently reported offence was sexual assault of a female, with 781 cases logged, but only 18 resulted in charges. Rape of a female followed, with 721 reports but again just 18 charges.
According to the force, most victims of rape and sexual offences were aged 10–19, while the most common age group for offenders or suspects was 30–39.
SACA also accessed data from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA), a government-backed body offering compensation to victims. In the past year, CICA received 13,313 applications but awarded compensation in just 1,763 cases (13 per cent).
Ellie Lamey highlighted obstacles victims face, saying: “The low number of claims compared to offences reported is deeply concerning. Combined with delays in the court system and early prisoner releases, this is hugely troubling for victims.”
SACA’s investigation revealed that applications are often rejected for reasons such as:
- The incident is not classified as a ‘crime of violence.’
- Submission outside the two-year time limit.
- Failure to cooperate with justice processes or CICA.
In 2023-24, CICA awarded £18,463,509.85 in compensation to victims of sexual abuse.
Ellie Lamey encouraged victims to seek help, stating: “Victims can report historical abuse, regardless of how much time has passed. Cooperating with authorities and seeking appropriate medical attention can strengthen their cases.”
SACA operates a 24-hour helpline and live chat service, offering advice to those affected by rape or sexual assault.
For support, visit their website.