POLICE were called at around 5.40pm on Saturday, May 27 to a report of a road traffic collision involving a BMW Mini and an e-Scooter on Station Road, Sidmouth.
The scooter rider, a 13-year-old boy, received serious injuries as a result of the collision.
The road was closed in both directions while the scene was examined by the Specialist Operations Roads Policing Team.
Police are appealing for any witnesses that have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have dash camera footage, to contact police on 101 quoting the log number 804 of 27/05/23.
You can also report information via the police website: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk .