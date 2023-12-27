POLITICS
Where’s the relevant experience?
When the current Defence Secretary was appointed there was widespread criticism that he had no military experience, unlike many of his predecessors. However, it got me thinking, that Monty Python were onto something when they devised the Ministry of Silly Walks and that it made sense when a minister was dubbed minister for rain when we were suffering a drought many years ago.
My imagination wandered and I thought how we might be served better by our Government if we had ministers who were specialists in their roles and had the relevant experience.
For instance, should not the Prisons Minister perhaps be a an inmate serving at His Majesty’s Pleasure with the right experience? And the Health Secretary be an experienced hospital patient, while the Transport Secretary should be a station porter - for a view from the platform. The Defence Secretary must surely have been a squaddie or a sailor. The Minister for Food and Farming might be a good fit if they are a humble Dartmoor shepherd or stable hand. Education would surely be safe in the hands of a youngster who has been failed by system. And there prefer more in-touch capable young people hidden away in their darkened bedrooms out there who can put the UK on a former footing in the digital world.
The Foreign Secretary would, ideally be a traveller with their home on their back and able to get on with anyone in any country.
The Immigration Minister would, of course, be a refugee who has stepped off a small boat! Arts Media and Culture could be handled by Dame Edna Everage - even from her new role in heaven.
Wouldn’t it be fun to be in on those cabinet discussions – at least common sense would prevail.
Holly Bell
by email