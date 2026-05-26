While West Devon endures the heat under an amber heat-health alert Tavistock residents found ways of keeping cool.
The town has numerous wooded areas in which to stroll or merely sit and watch the world go by.
Workers relaxing during their lunch break sat in the cool shade of yew trees in the grounds of St Eustachius’ Church. Young families queued up for ice creams and lollies from the ice cream van of Willys of Tavistock parked in the Guildhall area.
Friends also found relief from the heat in Tavistock Sensory Garden and on the benches near the war memorial.
The more energetic youngsters joyously threw themselves into the River Tavy to soak in the cold waters as they enjoy the half-term holiday.
Meanwhile, the heat is expected to last at least until the end of Thursday, May 28.
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