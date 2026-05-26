While West Devon endures the heat under an amber heat-health alert Tavistock residents found ways of keeping cool.

The town has numerous wooded areas in which to stroll or merely sit and watch the world go by.

Workers relaxing during their lunch break sat in the cool shade of yew trees in the grounds of St Eustachius’ Church. Young families queued up for ice creams and lollies from the ice cream van of Willys of Tavistock parked in the Guildhall area.

Friends also found relief from the heat in Tavistock Sensory Garden and on the benches near the war memorial.

The more energetic youngsters joyously threw themselves into the River Tavy to soak in the cold waters as they enjoy the half-term holiday.

Meanwhile, the heat is expected to last at least until the end of Thursday, May 28.

Two colleagues cool off in the shade of a St Eustachius' Church yew after a shift in the Original Pasty House in Tavistock.
Two colleagues cool off in the shade of a St Eustachius' Church yew after a shift in the Original Pasty House in Tavistock. (Tindle)
Two friends escape the fiery sun in Tavistock's floral sensory garden.
Two friends escape the fiery sun in Tavistock's floral sensory garden. (Tindle)
A group of youngsters taking a welcome dip in the River Tavy at Abbey Bridge during the extremely weather.
A group of youngsters taking a welcome dip in the River Tavy at Abbey Bridge during the extremely weather. (Tindle)
Young friends enjoying lunch during the heatwave in the Meadows tree shade in Tavistock.
Young friends enjoying lunch during the heatwave in the Meadows tree shade in Tavistock. (Tindle)
A family supervise at the Meadows play park while wisely keeping to the wooded shade during the heatwave.
A family supervise at the Meadows play park, wisely keeping to the shade under a tree. (Tindle)
Sitting under a tree in the heatwave overlooking Tavistock War Memorial and St Eustachius' Church.
Sitting under a tree in the heatwave overlooking Tavistock War Memorial and St Eustachius' Church. (Tindle)