YELVERTON overcame lowly Babbacombe by 112 runs to move up to sixth in the D Division East, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Yelverton’s top order found form together with Lachlan Curtis (37), David Ackford (33), Andy Birkett (25) and Geoff Brain (24) moving the score to 145 for four,
Richard Townsend upped the pace with 59 at run-a-ball rate as Yelverton reached 250 all out in the 43rd over.
Babbacombe looked in reasonable shape at 64 for two in reply with prolific run getter J K Kurian settled on 33.
The Torquay side lost Kurian then Steve Broad (25) in quick succession and from them on it was a steady spiral from 96 for three to 138 all out.
Curtis claimed four Babbacombe wickets for 44 runs and there were two wickets for Birkett and Mike Lemmings as the home side folded.