In the run up to London marathon next weekend, some runners chose instead to take on two equally prestigious marathons. Club chairman Mark West travelled to run the race of his life on Sunday in the Rotterdam Marathon, completing in a time of 3:00:57. His race management was superb, with a race pace that varied by less than 0.1 seconds per mile over the entire 26.2 miles. Amongst 17,086 runners, he finished in 1,237th place and 47th out of 1,005 in his M50 age category.