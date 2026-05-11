Following the success of the Dartmoor Marathon, organiser Dave Chanter dusted off his running shoes to compete for Great Britain at the European Masters Athletics Championships in Sicily.
He was part of a strong GB team and ran the 10km road race, finishing first Brit in the master’s 70-75 age category, leading the team to fifth overall last weekend.
The three-day championships was in Catania under the shadow of Mt Etna.
Dave said: “It was great weather, good organisation, with 1,000 athletes from 27 countries in outstanding races over 5km, 10km, half marathon and Nordic walks.”
The 2027 Dartmoor Marathon will be staged again in Tavistock on Sunday, April 11.
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