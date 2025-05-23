Horrabridge Primary School girl footballers are officially the best in the county, after major wins at a county tournament yesterday (Thursday).
Two teams from the village primary school scooped trophies for coming top in their respective age groups in the Devon Schools Girls’ Football Tournament.
In a David v Goliath competition, the squads, both coached by headteacher John Clarke, won the Year 3 to 4 (seven to nine) and Year 5 to 6 (nine to 11) competitions in the tournament involving 300 schools from across the county, including far bigger city schools.
Horrabridge has just 189 pupils and they beat 400-pupil schools, who were drawing on a wider pool of footballing talent.
Headteacher John was over the moon at his pupils’ achievement, which he stressed was down to their dedication both in practice and on the day.
“A massive success and one achieved through their desire to give every ounce of energy in very warm conditions alongside their dedicated practice in school.
“For the Year 5 and 6 girls, this means they have won the local area (Tavistock) competition, the Plymouth competition and the county competition.”
The Year 3 and 4 girls have remained undefeated this year, winning both the local area (Tavistock) and county competitions (there hasn't been a Plymouth competition for them).
Both won the Tavistock round to qualify. Y3/4 results: 6-0, 6-0, 2-0, 6-0 and 1-0 in the final (against a 400-pupil school). Y5/6 results: 0-0, 0-0, 3-0, 2-0, 1-0 and 2-0 in the final (against a 400-pupil school).