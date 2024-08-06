SILVERSTONE is as iconic a venue as it gets in the world of motorsport so for Finley Arscott, to say he was 'excited' to ride there, wildcarding at the Moto GP was an understatement.
The National Superstock 1000 rider from Lifton was happy with his recent performance at Brands Hatch and carried over this confidence into his trip up to Northamptonshire.
Despite having never rode around the GP circuit before, Finley found his feet fairly quickly and reeled off as many laps as he could in Friday’s free practice.
He improved from Friday to Saturday and whilst still learning the track, he qualified in the top ten.
A poor start to Race 1 saw him drop back to P14 and left him with a lot of work to do. But Finley had the pace to get past people in front though and he knew this, so was happy to pull it back to P11 after losing those early places.
Straight away he shot into P9 in Race 2 on the Sunday and he prevailed in a three-way battle to secure ninth place. The end result was even better though, coming in P7 after the BMW disqualification.
“Another top 10 result and I couldn’t be happier with my progress. My confidence throughout the weekend never stopped growing and a massive thank you to everyone at JR Performance Racing for their help because without them I wouldn’t be able to do this” were Finley’s words on his Facebook page, also thanking everyone for their support along the way.