It was another busy weekend for runners from Tavistock Athletic Club, writes Andy Hughes.
Four ladies came together to form a formidable team for the RunExe Relays on Friday night, competing amongst 92 teams.
Organised by City Runs in Exeter, each team member had to run a four-kilometre course, starting from Exwick Playing Fields.
Emma Ryder, Sam Lake, Jasmine Grey and Nikki Kelly were in fine form and finished third in their F18-39 category.
On Saturday, four more TAC athletics took part in the Ivybridge 10k, one of the races organised by local running clubs that form part of the Armada Grand Prix for 2023.
Grant Harvey continued his now-consistent run of form, taking third place in the M40 category with an excellent time of 38 minutes and two seconds.
Other TAC runners were David Harrison (42:14), Peter Bazely (51:48), and Tony Shearer (52:49).
Travelling furthest this week was Ian Collacott. Ian ran the Edinburgh marathon last year and resolved to return to take on their half marathon course on Sunday.
In spite of going in to the race with a niggling achilles tendon, Ian set his personal best for the half marathon distance with a time of 1:28:34.
Finally, on Saturday, three ventured into Cornwall for the Polzeath 10k, a challenging trail run that takes in a loop round the Pentire headland.
In hot conditions, first TAC athlete home was Carlos Castillo with a time of 58:54, followed by Sarah Holland (1:02:09), and Tracy Oxborough (1:09:31).
With relays coming into focus, it is time to remind local clubs and businesses that the ever-popular Tavistock Town Relays, organised by Tavistock Athletic Club as part of Tavistock’s Carnival Week, takes place in the Meadows on Thursday evening, July 13.
Entries are now open via the club website (tavistock athletics.co.uk) and there is also a Fun Run for young runners starting at 5.30pm.