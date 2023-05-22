Tavistock Tennis Club men’s A team enjoyed a double-winning week in the Plymouth and District League with wins away to St Budeaux A and at home to Ivybridge A, writes Mike Baker.
Against St Budeaux, Pete Rodgers stepped up from the B squad to partner Rhys Dunford, and Pete Bradley played with Nick Beilby. The revised pairings duly did the job, coming away with a 48-38 victory, with some great tennis played in some very gusty conditions.
It was not as close in their second match of the week, the postponed fixture against Ivybridge, with some really competitive and passionate tennis on display resulting in a 61-33 win. Beilby and skipper Dunford played a clinical first three sets of the evening, followed by a gritty fourth, winning the tie-breaker 7-5. Wakely and Bradley fell just short of the win in their first match, before winning the second in straight sets.
The B team faced Hill Lane’s A team, who have just been relegated from Division 1, and came away 51-46 winners. Tavistock’s first pair of Keith Abbott and Matt Smith were in unstoppable form, winning both of their rubbers in straight sets, while team captain Ron Temperley and Dom Floyd had a tougher time but did enough to secure the victory overall.
The C team had a disappointing night against Saltash A, with the visitors prevailing 60-33. Dave Martin and Jon Farquason provided the main highlight for the home side, as they came back from a set down to win the second 6-0 and then went on to win the tie break.
The Ds lost narrowly to Looe C, 56-43 with Steve Buckley and Dominic Walker winning both of their rubbers, coming back from a set deficit to steal a championship tie-break for their second victory. Neil Hammacott and Paul Turner found things tough going losing both rubbers, but nevertheless contributed 11 points to the Tavistock tally.
The E team competed brilliantly to come good with a 52-48 win against Yelverton B. Nick Hill and Liam Downing battled to a championship tie-break win, while second pair Phil Harbottle and Col Blackwood were just the wrong side of their tie-breaker. Nick and Liam lost their second rubber, but the match win was assured by Phil and Col cruising past the opposition’s first pair 6-3, 6-0
The F team played their third fixture of the season against Plympton C and ran out winners by 72-19 on a sunny Sunday evening. Skipper Vince Pawley continued his partnership with Tom Williams as they won both rubbers, the second of which went to a championship tie-break after the pair fought back from a set down. Stuart Cleland and Adrian Moult teamed up for the first time this season and to good effect, also winning both rubbers.
Meanwhile, the ladies’ B team stormed to a 58-15 win at home to St Mellion. Olivia Clark and Sue Parsons won both their rubbers comfortably, dropping only three games. Karen Robinson and Helen Lucas breezed past the St Mellion second pair but had to fight hard against their firsts, being taken to a tie-break decider which they eventually won 11-9.
The same day the C team travelled to Saltash where they lost 61-37 to a strong team. Olga Rogers and Mary Harold had a close match against Saltash’s first pair, just missing out 6-3, 6-5, while Hilary Broadley and Julie Wigmore lost against their seconds in one tie-break but beat their first pair 14-12 in another.
Finally, the D team lost 58-30 at Plymstock where they came up against a strong first pair, but while Carol O’Brien and Cathy Warn lost in a deciding tie-break 10-5 to the seconds, Nicky Harmer and Lisa Hackney managed a 6-3 6-4 win.