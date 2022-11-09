Tennis awards night sees out season in Yelverton
FAR LEFT: Fiona Murphy receives her award for best peformance. INNER LEFT: Some of Ladies B Team with Roger. ABOVE & BELOW: The Ladies’ A-team.
Yelverton Tennis Club has enjoyed a very successful season in the Plymouth and District League with all three ladies teams being promoted.
This is a first in the club’s history and a fantastic achievement.
The A team finished top in Division 2 and will play in Division 1 for the very first time. The B team finished a strong second in Division 3 and will be promoted to Division 2.
The C team also finished second in Division 5 and they have also been promoted. Congratulations to all the ladies that played and to ladies’ captain Helen Smith. The ladies were honoured for their success at the recent P&D League presentation night and Fiona Murphy won an individual award for the best performance in Division 2.
Men’s captain Charles Hattersley was also pleased with the efforts of the A amd B teams, who achieved their pre-season aims of staying in Divisions 3 and 6 respectively. They plan to work on tactical awareness and match effectiveness in their pre-season training for 2023.
There have also been friendly matches for non-league players and the annual Pimm’s Tournament which, at the second attempt, took place on a sunny day in September. This was fully subscribed and employed a handicap system to make all the games enjoyable.
The event was organised by Chris Webber and members provided a great spread of food to while away the time between matches.
During 2022, the club was pleased to welcome a new coach.
Jane Yilmaz is an LTA Accredited+ Level 3 Tennis Coach with a vast experience of both playing and coaching. Jane represented Devon as a Junior but spent much of her coaching career in Middlesex and Hertfordshire and is now looking forward to building a successful coaching programme for both juniors and adults of all levels at the club.
Yelverton Tennis Club is a friendly inclusive club set in beautiful surroundings. New members applaud both the facilities & the welcome - all ages and standards are always welcome.
