Tavvy victory gives them second place
[email protected]
Saturday 17th September 2022 8:00 am
Share
Tavistock B beat Lee Moor in the final game of the season. (Submitted )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
IN THE Plymouth and District Triples League Tavistock B beat Lee Moor in their final game of the season to finish second in their league.
They will be promoted to Division 2 next season.
What is commendable is that it is their first season as a triples team. In the other remaining game Tavistock A beat Beacon Down in the Division 1 of the Triples leagues.
Plymouth and District Triples League: Tavistock B beat Lee Moor 55-30
C Dingle, R Fielding, B Hunt won 19-9; S Hartley, A Venning, M Felles won 17-13; B Mitchell, G Sanders, C Carter won 19-7.
Plymouth and District Triples League: Tavistock A beat Beacon Down 44-43.
P Chaney, T Smith, M Allen won 18-13; A Puddicombe, B Davis, D Johns won 16-12; J Kiltie, M Clark, T Boxall lost 10-18.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |