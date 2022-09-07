Tavvy victory gives them second place

Saturday 17th September 2022
Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club, Tavistock
Tavistock B beat Lee Moor in the final game of the season. (Submitted )

IN THE Plymouth and District Triples League Tavistock B beat Lee Moor in their final game of the season to finish second in their league.

They will be promoted to Division 2 next season.

What is commendable is that it is their first season as a triples team. In the other remaining game Tavistock A beat Beacon Down in the Division 1 of the Triples leagues.

Plymouth and District Triples League: Tavistock B beat Lee Moor 55-30

C Dingle, R Fielding, B Hunt won 19-9; S Hartley, A Venning, M Felles won 17-13; B Mitchell, G Sanders, C Carter won 19-7.

Plymouth and District Triples League: Tavistock A beat Beacon Down 44-43.

P Chaney, T Smith, M Allen won 18-13; A Puddicombe, B Davis, D Johns won 16-12; J Kiltie, M Clark, T Boxall lost 10-18.

Lee Moor
