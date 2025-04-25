The Easter holidays has been a busy time for Tavistock’s Mount Kelly College swimmers, competing in meets around the world.
The college were particularly successful at the British Championships (which are a springboard for higher competition) and were hailed as the best team outside of performance centres by many.
Mount Kelly (MK) enjoyed a historic championship with a record 48 finalists and an 82 per cent personal bests rate. Joshua, Blythe, Rio and Edith all gained European Junior consideration times and Blythe went on to win a silver medal in the 50m Backstroke breaking the 18 Years British Record in the process.
The college also boasts a British Senior Champion in former Mount Kelly student Megan Barnes who won the 400m freestyle.
Swimmers breaking age group Mount Kelly records were: Abdul – 16 years 50m freestyle & 50m butterfly; Gabi – 16 years 50m & 100m breaststroke; Sophie – 17 Years 400m Freestyle; Morgan – 17 Years 400m freestyle; Joshua – 17 Years 100m & 200m breaststroke; Blythe – 18 Years 50m & 100m Backstroke and Chloe – 18 Years 200m individual medley (IM) 400m IM .
Open MK records: Blythe – 50m backstroke; Josh – 100m & 200m breaststroke; Abdul – 50m butterfly; Erin (Old Mount Kelly pupil (OMK)) – 50m, 100m & 200m freestyle; Megan (OMK) – 200m & 400m freestyle and Amelia (OMK) – 50m breaststroke.
Scottish National Age Group Championships: Year 9 pupil, Billy, raced seven events across the competition with his best results coming in the 200m butterfly and 400m IM both with big new personal bests. He also went on to attend the Scottish open water training camp as part of his selection on the open water development team.
Irish National Championships: Adam, Brydan and Breanna all raced and represented their Irish clubs at the Irish National Championships. Brydan produced season bests in his 100m and 200m Backstroke events and Adam achieved personal bests and the European Junior consideration times in the 50m and 100m Breaststroke.
Lithuanian Championships: Mantas and Juozas both raced in the Lithuanian National Championships in Vilnius. Mantas won both the 50m and 100m Backstroke for the first time, showing his development into the longer events. Mantas also gained his selection to European Juniors and World Championships in the summer.
Multination Junior Meet: Aviva and Flawia raced well at their respective home nation meets confirming their selections for European Juniors for Austria and Poland. Flawia gained selection for World Junior Championships with a consideration standard for the 100m butterfly.
The college now awaits all official selections, hopeful to have eight swimmers selected to compete at the European Junior Championships taking place in Slovakia in July and a similar number going on to the World Junior Championships in Romania in August.
World School Games: Autumn represented Team England at the ISF World School Games in Serbia and over the four days of racing swam ten events, making two finals and bringing home a bronze medal in the 4 x 50m Freestyle relay. Autumn was also awarded top swimmer of the meet following a vote by all team members.
Singapore National Championships: Following her performances at the Singapore National Age Group Championships, Christina has been selected to represent Singapore in the South-East Asian Swimming Champs being held in June. This will be a great experience for her and another opportunity to potentially qualify to the World Junior Championships.
Carifta (Caribbean age group) Swimming Championships: Benjamin won multiple relay medals and Sierrah three gold and two silver individuals.