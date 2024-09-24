Orla won the South West cross-country mountain bike series in 2024, 2023 and 2022. She has won all regional mountain bike races she has entered in the last three years (16 races in total). In the National Cross-country mountain bike series, she came third in the last race of the 2024 series, having just moved up to a new age group. In 2023 she came second in every round of the national series.