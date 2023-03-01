The crowning achievement of a very successful and enjoyable season was unexpectedly winning the overall club of the year trophy. Tavistock is known as one of the league’s best clubs because they have large numbers competing in junior and senior races at all fixtures, some individuals are very fast and teams are successful. Most importantly everyone tries their best and TAC members can be heard and seen encouraging their teammates and also runners from other teams. As a club we are humbled and very grateful to win this prestigious award.