Tavistock Athletic Club took part in the final race of the Westward League cross country series on Sunday, writes Andy Hughes.
Their runners capped an enjoyable season with some excellent performances. At the presentation ceremony that followed the races, they deservedly won multiple individual and team medals including the coveted club of the year trophy.
The league started in October with a short trip to Newman Park in Plymouth. Since then, there have been monthly races at Newquay, Exeter, Westward Ho! and Plymouth. Last weekend’s course was at Redruth, which provides a tough challenge with lots of short but very steep hills.
Tristan Bigham – running in the first race of the day – showed his older club colleagues how to tackle the course by practically sprinting up the first hill finising a fifth.
His older sister Zoe then led a strong under-13 girls team home. She bravely led the race at half way and demonstrated great determination by hanging on to finish second.
Lamorna Cox has been consistently excellent all season. She finished fourth and was rewarded with a well-deserved bronze medal by finishing third in the U13 league table.
The U15 boys were arguably the team of the day. Fynn Baker stormed to victory and teammate Connor Duffin had arguably the best race of his life, finishing sixth.
They were backed up by Noah Reid, Caleb Gifford-Groves and Johnny Nolan. The latter ran very impressively on his debut for the club. Together with teammates who had contributed in earlier fixtures they were crowned the U15 boys’ champions.
The quality of the senior races was as high as ever with some very fast young men and women dominating the races.
Tavistock won a hatful of medals in the veteran age group categories with Sam Lake, Jo Meek, Jenny Jeeves and Martin Exley-Deane victorious. Both mens and ladies’ vets teams also won silver medals.
The coaches would also like to praise the athletes who ran in every race this season. Juniors Ollie Thomson, Suzie Woodrow, Anya McAulay and seniors Alistair Peers, Dave Harris and Joe Chalk. They did not win individual medals but their efforts greatly helped their teams and the club.
The crowning achievement of a very successful and enjoyable season was unexpectedly winning the overall club of the year trophy. Tavistock is known as one of the league’s best clubs because they have large numbers competing in junior and senior races at all fixtures, some individuals are very fast and teams are successful. Most importantly everyone tries their best and TAC members can be heard and seen encouraging their teammates and also runners from other teams. As a club we are humbled and very grateful to win this prestigious award.
Redruth race results:
Under-11: Tristan Bigham, 5th. U13 girls: Zoe Bigham, 2nd; Lamorna Cox, 4th; Nell Maguire, 11th; Eloise Patrick, 13th; Suzie Woodrow, 14th; Mirianthi Crossey, 15th. U13 boys: Ollie Thomson, 12th. U15 boys: Fynn Baker, 2nd; Connor Duffin, 6th; Noah Reid, 7th; Caleb Gifford-Groves, 9th; John Nolan, 11th. U15 girls: Anya McAulay, 3rd. Senior women and U17s: Sam Lake, 19th; Freya Page, 38th; James Crossey, 42nd; Alison Bigham, 63rd. Senior men: Colin Bigham, 31st; Alistair Peers, 47th; Joe Chalk, 72nd; Dave Harris, 79th.
Overall league standings:
Individual medalists: U13 - Lamorna Cox, 3rd; V40 - Sam Lake, 1st; Alison Bigham, 2nd; V45 - Jo Meek, 1st; V55 - Jenny Jeeves, 1st; Caroline Stevens, 3rd; V60 - Martin Exley-Deane, 1st.Team medals: U13 girls - A team 2nd, B team 3rd; U13 boys - 2nd; U15 boys - 1st; Veteran women - 2nd.