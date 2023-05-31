‘They did fantastically well,’ said a delighted Tavistock Golf Club Captain Phil Gawman, writes Norma Thewlis.
A group of four Tavistock Club cyclists Graham Horton, Mike Swift, Nicky Gawman and Sue Gawman travelled to London to take part in the annual London Ride, the world’s greatest festival of cycling.
This endurance cycling event of 100 miles runs through parts of London and rural Essex. The routes start on the Victoria Embankment and finish at Tower Bridge. 25,000 cyclists took part in very high temperatures.
The Tavistock team all finished the 100-mile challenge in just under six hours - a great achievement!
By taking part in this gruelling event they raised nearly £3,500 for the Golf Club 2023 Captains charities
which include the Devon Air Ambulance, Brain Tumour Charity, Devon Mind and the Tavistock Youth Cafe.