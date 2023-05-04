Tavistock Sir Francis Drake Bowling Club had a very successful taster session for new players on the April 29, writes Tony Smith.
Eleven new players have signed up and will undertake a month of coaching. This is extremely encouraging for the club for the season ahead which ends in September. The green and surrounding area have been extensively worked on and a facility for disabled players, a purpose-built ramp, to allow players to access the green with a wheelchair has been completed.
The club have decided to support TASS as their chosen charity for the season. Events will raise money during the season. The club website is tavistockbowlingclub.co.uk
Plymouth and District Men’s Triples League: Tavistock lost to Bere Alston 54-59 (C Dingle, A Venning, M Felles won 26-10; R Turlock, G Whalley, G Tutte lost 13-26; S Hartley, C Carter, D Blair lost 15-23).
Mixed friendly: Tavistock lost to Liskeard 78-101 (B Mitchell, G Whalley, P Anstead, J Lacayo lost 13-23; S Jenkin, B Berry, A Venning, R Willis lost 11-21; C Dingle, B Carter, G Allott, B Davis won 12-11; J Albon, N Paramor, D Blair, C Carter lost 9-32; S Hartley, M Davies, S Mcintosh, M Felles won 19-14).
Devon County Trophy: Tavistock lost to New Plymouth 67-84 (S Hartley, C Carter, M Felles, M Allen won 22-16; P Chaney, T Boxall, G Allott, T Smith lost 12-25; A Venning, G Carter, R Willis, M Clark lost 6-27; D Blair, G Sanders, B Hunt, C Jago won 27-16).
Mixed Friendly: Tavistock lost to Plymstock 73-97 (S Jenkins, L Gobby, G Sanders, R Willis lost 14-20; P Sawyer, A Venning, V Blair, G Allott lost 9-27; J Sawyer, B Carter, B Hunt, B Davis won 19-15; L Fleming, N Paramor, C Carter, J Carr won 20-13; D Blair, J Albon, T Gobby, H Dare lost 11-22).