Ben Neale, Adam Holland, Reuben Sebag-Montifiore and Sam Larkham made up the men’s team and they finished in an aggregated time of 41min 6s, more than a minute ahead of their nearest rivals. They also took 2nd, 4th, 6th and 10th places for the individual fastest leg times, Adam topping the pace with a leg time of 9min 52s and Reuben running the fastest U17 time of 10min 41s.