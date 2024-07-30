ANOTHER week, another relay competition and this time it was the Haldon Relays, organised by City Runs.
All four team members had to run a 3km leg along the undulating tracks of Haldon Forest.
The event proved popular with 43 quarters entering this Friday evening challenge, two of these teams representing Tavistock Athletic Club. They came away with the ultimate success as the men’s team were the outright winners and the youth team topped their category as well.
Ben Neale, Adam Holland, Reuben Sebag-Montifiore and Sam Larkham made up the men’s team and they finished in an aggregated time of 41min 6s, more than a minute ahead of their nearest rivals. They also took 2nd, 4th, 6th and 10th places for the individual fastest leg times, Adam topping the pace with a leg time of 9min 52s and Reuben running the fastest U17 time of 10min 41s.
TAC’s youth team comprised Freddie Whybrow, Archie Neale, Jack Anthony and Thomas Hennessey and, as well as winning their category, their team also finished in an excellent 10th place overall. Thomas Hennessey ran the fastest leg of his team, completing in 11min 15s.
Just a few hours after the relays, Adam and Reuben turned up to Parkrun events at Cranbrook County Party and Tamat Trails respectively and both took first place.
Elsewhere, Adam Holland popped up to the Thruxton 10k on Tuesday to complete his third race in their series on the Thruxton Race Circuit in Andover. He finished in 33min 53s to take first place on the night and the overall series win.