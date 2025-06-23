It was a particularly triumphant week for Hannah Smith who came away with two major wins in her races. On Wednesday she took part in the Devon County AA 10,000m Championships at the Exeter Arena Athletics Stadium. She won the shield for fastest lady in 40min 16s. Also running the 10,000m was TAC life member Adam Holland who took third place overall in 35:06. Adam, then went straight on to run the one-mile race, finishing 8th overall in 5:04.