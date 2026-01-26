SOMETIMES a little bit of magic happens, this week it was Golf that produced it with an unexpected win over Tavistock snooker league runaway leaders Con Zss.
Pulled in from the street at the last minute, Epron did his best, but Golf’s Scott proved too strong and put them one up.
In a high scoring frame, Hoskin and Dodd slugged it out before Dodd sneaked it at the wire to put Golf two up.
The Z Team’s Turnbull, with a pleasing 29 break, then restored some sort of order, as he reduced Golf’s lead to one frame.
Next on, Dolan was made to sweat as he restored parity for the Z team with last ditch black ball win over Golf’s Reid.
Down to the decider it was a sparkling performance from Bartlett that snatched the game from under the league leader’s noses. It’s never easy to beat Stewart but Bartlett managed it and sealed the win for Golf.
