The Captains’ Drive-In is the first major competition at Tavistock Golf Club, writes Norma Thewlis.
This four-ball better ball event always attracts a large field and this year was no exception with 34 teams taking part.
There was excellent scoring but the winning team on the day were Jason Allen, Richard Rowe, Matthew Whitley and Rodney Tucker with 88 points.
Second with 86 points was Andy Avens, Shaun Getson, Alan Greening and Jamie Ninnis. Third was Peter Floyd, Jon Behennah, Paul Lillicrap and Keiran Wenmoth with 85 points on countback from Tracy Sutcliffe, Susannah Hart, Mel Jasinsky and Jo McKinlay. Fifth was Simon Kelly, Michael King, Tom Kelly and Kristian Lennard with 84 pts on countback from Martin Channon, Brett Mannering, Jas Singh and Stuart Washer.
Club captain Phil Gawman said: ‘The lady captain and my self were delighted to have received huge support and a warm welcome from members with over 130 golfers taking part in the Captains’ Drive-In. On the day, the raffle and ‘Guess-the-Drive’ raised a fantastic £459 for our captains’ four charities.
‘A great start to our fundraising campaign.’
l The Winter League, organised by the Pro Shop, runs from October to April and was a very successful event.
Final results - Men’s Winter League Division One: 1 Dave Turnbull & Lee Spiers; 2 Rich Potts & Rob Sleep; 3 Jon Behennah & Peter Floyd.
Division Two: 1 Lee Bartlett & Nick Coe; 2 Martin Hoar & Alan Doidge; 3 Jamie Ninnis & Andy Avens.
Division Three: 1 Ajay Patel & Pete Sloman; 2 Richard Bacon & Nigel Piddock; 3 Barry Milligan & Steve Fowler.
Division Four: 1 Mike Watkins & Steve Andrews; 2 Marc Ninnis & Len Scott; 3 Ray Barnes & Mike James.
On Finals Day: 1 Lee Bartlett & Nick Coe; 2 David Turnbull & Lee Spiers.
In the Ladies’ Winter League - 1 Fran Horton & Fiona Lovell; 2 Wendy George & Margaret Smith.
First on Finals Day: Kerry Baker & Nicky Gawman; 2 Wendy George & Margaret Smith.
Club professional Russell Binney thanked the greenkeepers for producing a brilliant course throughout the winter and to Shaun Getson for starting each round.
l In the Ladies’ Medal, first in Division One with a nett 73 was Cheryl Hall, second Dawn Dennis on nett 75, third Fran Horton nett 77 and fourth Belinda McSherry nett 79.
Shirley Trevena was first Division Two with a nett 75 on countback from Clare Groves, third Helen Heywood nett 76 and fourth Sheila Scott nett 79.
l In the Men’s & Ladies’ Stableford, Mark Taylor with 39 points was first in Division One. Second was Mike Roe on 37 and third John Skinner with 34 on count back from Mike Apps.
In Division Two, first was Hugh Myott on 36 on countback from Susannah Hart, third Chris Laight with 36 and fourth Paul Mace on 35.
l There were 68 entries in the Artisan Stableford.
Jamie Easton-Johns topped division 1 with 39 points, second Alex Glover with 37, third Mike Sutcliffe on 36.
In Division Two, first was Nick Turner on 37, second Rob Milligan on 34 and third with 33 Ajay Patel on countback from Michael King and Fergus Baker.
With 35 points, first in Division Three was Marton Channon, second Rod Hillman, and third Ray Barnes with 31 on countback from Paul Reid and Darran Hall.