TAVISTOCK Run Project athletes took part in the penultimate Westward League cross country race of the season at a cold Central Park, Plymouth on the weekend.
The race was rescheduled for Saturday as apparently there was a minor football match taking place at Home Park on the Sunday, the Premier League leaders going on to fall by the wayside against Miron Muslic’s Plymouth Argyle, but that is a story for another day.
TRP athletes once more gave a good account of themselves over a challenging course that tested everyone. Jim Cole once more led from the front with a solid 8th place. Jim was well supported by Alex Peyton-Jones, Wes Smith, Sam Chambers, Pete Moyse, Lewis Mill, Mark Baker and Dan Baily, who was making his debut.
When the results were compiled, TRP emerged as narrow leaders of the vet category with one race remaining at Redruth next month. This is a very competitive category and the club hope to consolidate their position, which will certainly be tough.
One athlete missing last weekend was Ray Tew who was up in Exeter competing over the half marathon distance. After a good block of training, Ray finished with an excellent time of one hour and 23 minutes.
For one runner, the cross country did not prove to be too arduous as less than 24 hours later, he toed the line for the Brown Willy Run on Bodmin Moor.
TRP meet every Tuesday and Thursday at Meadowlands 6pm. Anyone wanting to experience the club are welcome to come along and join in with a friendly bunch.