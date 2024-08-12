EVEN in a relatively quiet period for Tavistock Athletic Club, there are some significant performances to report on.
Ben Neale donned his Devon vest and, on a very hot Sunday morning, took part in the Wiltshire Lightning Bolt 10k, the event incorporating the South West Inter County 10k Championships.
Ben finished fifth overall and was the third Devon athlete to finish, in a great time of 32min 40s. His result helped the Devon team to secure first place and the gold medal in the Inter-County Championships.
Closer to home, on Tuesday, five TAC athletes took part in the fifth of the RunExe 5k series, organised by City Runs. Grant Harvey, finished in 17min 48s, nailing a significant achievement - a personal best 5k time and the first time he has broken 18mins.
He was followed by Charlotte Walker, finishing in 18:57; James Crossey 24:02, Kate Rogers 27:46; and Hazel Walker 28:42.
Pictured are Charlotte, Hazel, Kate and Grant.