Okehampton ladies 32 Devonport Services ladies 28
OKEHAMPTON RFC ladies took on Devonport on January 5 and with the latter at the top of the table, just one point above the Okes who were hot on their tail, this match was going to be nothing more than a physical battle on the pitch fighting for that top spot.
Even though the moors were bringing in a blistering cold rain and wind, there was a large home crowd supporting. It was neck and neck at several points with half time at 19-21, but as the weather deteriorated and a change of pitch, this only spurred the home side to fire up all cylinders and secure the 38-28 win
Issy Edworthy scored three tries, Abi Knight adding two and Phoebe Ogborne closing the white line too, complemented by four conversions from Issy.
It was probably the best game Okehampton have ever played with a massive performance by every single player on the pitch, and this win now takes them ahead of Devonport in the standings, to top of the table.
Okes’ forward of the match went to Hetty Vallance (Sponsored by Lakeside Residential Home) and back of the match went to Phoebe Ogborne (sponsored by Ogborne Plant).
Thanks go to Devonport for travelling up and Oke wish them all the best for the rest of the season and in the cup as well. Hopefully those with injuries have a speedy recovery too.
Next up, Okehampton travel just over the Tamar, away to Bude ladies on Saturday 18th January. All support is appreciated as the ladies look to carry on the winning ways.