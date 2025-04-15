NORTH Tawton RFC travelled to Totnes in the first round of the Papa Johns Cup and came away with what turned out to be a comfortable win, the Tawts scoring four tries in the first 35 minutes.
A confident North Tawton went at their host full throttle right from the start, the forwards and backs combining well to punch holes in the Totnes' defence. A rare off day with the boot limited the scoreboard at times but it was of no bother with the tries coming thick and fast.
With the scoreboard standing at 24-nil as half-time beckoned, Totnes give themselves a glimmer of hope with a converted try of their own taking us into half-time at 7-24.
The next 40 minutes seemed to start where we left off, North Tawton adding to their try tally, 7-29.
Now though, playing downhill with the wind behind them, Totnes were not quite ready to lie down- they get another converted try.
It was not the done deal yet for Tawton and it has to be said that the penalty count started to creep into the North Tawton play. All this was doing was giving the Totnes side a slight foothold into the game so the penalty count is something North Tawton will need to address if they want to continue advancing in this competition.
A quick exchange of tries gets us to 19-34 and then from the restart, a well-caught ball from the kickoff and North Tawton run in their last try of the afternoon.
The last word went to the home team who scored their fourth try to give a final score of 24-39. North Tawton move into the next round of the Papa John’s Cup with no fear who the next opposition is, but they must keep that penalty tally down.