A BATTLING second-half fightback wasn’t quite enough to save Tavistock from a 36-34 home defeat by Redruth Quins in Western Counties West.
The Reds were 31-12 up at halftime and looking to switch on the cruise control in the second half.
A few harsh words were exchanged during Tavistock's half-time huddle, which galvanised the team into action after the break.
Tavistock outscored Redruth by four tries to one late in the second half, but the one was all the Reds needed to scrape a victory.
Darren Chappell, part of the coaching and management team at Tavistock, said with hindsight the game was won and lost during a bad 10 minutes in the first half.
“We just did not turn up in the first half and Redruth scored three tries in a 10-minute period,” said Chappell.
“During that time we were totally inept and Redruth shocked us.
“The riot act was read at half time and we were a different team in the second half.
“It would not be wrong to say we were all over them – we were camped in their territory for 22 for most of the half – and showed what we were really capable of.
“Redruth only got into our 22 once – and scored!
“At least we came out of the game with two bonus points, but it could and probably should have been all five.”
Liam Watts, who started on the win and finished in the centre, scored two of Tavistock’s tries.
Charlie Bowden at full-back also had a couple. Ethan Lamerton and goal-kicker Freddie Fuller had a try each.
Captain Hammy Kerswill came to a similar conclusion as Chappell.
“We started okay and put some good phases together, but capitulated just before the half, conceding three tries in no time to make it 31-12,” said Kerswill.
“Second half we really upped our game and dominated in many facets. We took it to them excellently with Shooie (Andrew Schuttkacker), (Toby) Teague, (Andrew) Craddock and (Ethan) Lamerton particularly strong with the ball in hand.
“We scored on four occasions we entered their half but with four minutes to go after one of their tries, their second row collected their own kick-off and made in-roads only to catch us short and score moments before time.
“We did win a penalty on the halfway line late on and got into their half, but we knocked on in midfield.
“It was a spirited performance but a game that was lost in that 10-minute period (before half-time).”
Tavistock are away to St Ives on Saturday, October 19 in their next outing.