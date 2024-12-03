ON Sunday, December 1, Okehampton RFC ladies headed to Bristol to face Gordano ladies in the third round of the Papa Johns Junior Plate competition.
It was a brilliant 5-58 win on the road for Okehampton with one of the best performances all season. With seven tries from Issy Edworthy, three from Phoebe Ogborne and four conversions from Issy as well, there was plenty of scoring on show in a fixture to remember.
The backs may have been the only ones to cross the white line but the forwards certainly put in a noteworthy and played their pair- winning several scrums, great runs and proving to be solid in general defence- a real team performance. Oke are now through to the quarter-finals of this competition!
They are back in league in two weeks time when they will welcome Bridgwater & Albion ladies to The Showground for a first-ever encounter with them, this also being Okehampton’s final league match of the year.
The ladies are currently sitting second in the table so all support welcome as they look to end the year on a high.
Additionally, they are always welcoming new players, whether you’re new to the sport or a seasoned player- there’s a place for you at ORFC ladies no matter age (18+) or ability.
Go along to pre-season training and see what it’s all about. Training is on Tuesdays between 8 and 9 pm and then again on Thursdays, between 7.30 and 9pm, at Ashbury Golf Course 4G Pitches.