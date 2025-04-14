TAVISTOCK 2nd XV reached the final of the Pedrick Cup after they beat OPM Jesters 42-7 at home on Saturday.
Brothers Jared and Sonny Hunter scored two tries each, while Chris Watts, youngsters Logan Sulsh and Oscar Slater, who were making their senior debuts, also touched down.
“The team did well considering we had a number who had not played this season and a few colts blooded in,” said Tavistock coach Marc Kerswill.
Tavistock II are due to play Devonport Services Nomads on Wednesday night in the final at Plymouth Albion RFC.
Photography from the game came courtesy of Chris Hair.
TAVISTOCK 1st XV had no game on Saturday.
Cup rugby came to the fore elsewhere in the county with Plymstock Oaks and Kingsbridge crossing paths in the first round of the Papa Johns Cup. In a high-scoring affair, Kingsbridge enjoyed a very impressive 41-31 victory.