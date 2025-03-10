REGIONAL 2 TRIBUTE SOUTH WEST
Okehampton RFC 29 Winscombe 10
OKEHAMPTON RFC grasped a bonus-point win in their latest outing, overcoming first-time visitors Winscombe, writes Adam Holliday.
This was a disrupted and at times disjointed performance from the hosts but they still had enough to secure a five-point victory.
Okehampton began with the slope but against a cold, strong wind. Winscombe started strongly and missed an early penalty before the home side struck with their first try. A chip ahead from Leon Horn allowed brother Brandon to regather and cross for the home opener with the conversion missed.
That was to be Brandon‘s last contribution, as he was unluckily struck down with injury once more and forced to leave the field. Shortly afterward, fellow centre Josh Burgoyne also had to come off with an injury to completely disrupt Okes’ midfield.
The majority of the rest of the first half belonged to the visitors who used their pack to monopolise territory and possession for long periods. Okes defended manfully for a long while, but eventually the visiting hooker forced his way over to draw the scores level.
As the interval approached, home skipper Tom McGrattan, now ensconced in the centre, took a quick tap penalty and put the hosts on the front foot. When the ball was shipped left, Leon Horn was on hand to race through the defence and under the posts for a score that, when converted by Luke Simmons, gave the hosts a 12-5 interval lead at the changeover.
The start of the second 40 didn’t exactly go to plan for the hosts with Winscombe once more setting up camp in the home 22 and they soon reduced the deficit to just two points with another forward-driving try.
It wasn’t until the last quarter that the home side finally found some fluidity and began to secure possession which put the stretched visitors under severe pressure. Oke gained a 5m scrum followed by a subsequent penalty.
An initial foray was repelled but when the ball was moved through the hands, that man Horn was on the spot again to cross for his brace. Simmons added the extras.
Two more Oke tries then sealed the deal with replacement centre Morgan Woods heavily involved in both.
He crossed for the first try in clubhouse corner which went unconverted but bought the Okes’ try bonus point all the same.
Then, just before the close, Woods was set free up the right. He chipped ahead over the cover for Leon Horn to gleefully ground the ball to collect his hattrick of tries. Once again, the conversion was wide but at 29-10, the result was in the bag.
Once more, Okehampton earned that 5-point home win and it’s always handy when you can be victorious without playing your best. The lads now have a week off before they travel to Teignmouth for the last away fixture of the season.
Hopefully, some of the injured will return and support, as always on Okes’ travels, is greatly appreciated.
Photography courtesy of Georgia Ellen - Sorella Studio.