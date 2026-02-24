THE sun finally made an appearance in Cornwall, providing excellent conditions on a soft surface for an entertaining contest between Okehampton RFC women and their hosts Penryn.
Oke led 22–5 at half-time, but a spirited second-half fightback from Penryn, combined with moments of ill-discipline from the visitors, ensured a tense finale.
In a hard-fought encounter, Oke showed resilience to edge the contest 29-32 on Cornish soil, securing a valuable five league points and still maintaining their joint top spot in the league.
Issy Edworthy delivered an outstanding performance, crossing for a hat-trick and adding a conversion. Jenna Bierton contributed two tries, while Jaz Rutley also touched down to complete the scoring.
Forward of the match was awarded to Hetty Vallance, sponsored by Lakeside Residential Home, while Mimi Childs, sponsored by Steve Humphries Carpet Fitter, was named back of the match.
Okehampton extend their thanks to Penryn for a competitive fixture and warm hospitality and wish them every success for the remainder of the season.
Attention now turns to National Plate action this Sunday, as Oke travel to Portsmouth RFC to face Portsmouth Valkyries Ladies in a quarter-final clash. Kick-off is at 2.30pm, with a semi-final place at stake. Travelling support is warmly welcomed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.