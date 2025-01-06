OKEHAMPTON RFC men’s 1st XV travelled to Wellington and returned home with a win under their belt, despite missing five backline regulars.
33-17 was the score in Oke’s favour in what was very much a game of two halves.
Okes performed well in the first forty despite all the disruption and untried combinations. The majority of the second was less impressive as the hosts rallied and the visitors’ intensity dropped slightly.
On a dark, cold Somerset afternoon, it took barely two minutes for the Okes to cross the whitewash. Leon Horn, moved to centre this week, scoring a typical try out wide after good phase build-up from the Oke lads. Luke Simmons, in his first game back after several weeks out through injury, slotted the extras.
The hosts rallied and soon replied with a penalty for offside. Okes went on to dominate most of the half up the slight slope and soon extended their lead with a first try for the ones for right wing Mike Stevens.
Finishing wide right after an initial midfield charge from skipper Tom McGrattan, forced to play in midfield this weekend. Another excellent Simmons conversion making it 14-3.
Okes’ fly half then got a score of his own on 27 minutes with a slice through a midfield gap. The extras were missed this time but at 19-3, Okes were stretching clear.
The scrum was powerful and the forwards were all carrying with a purpose that the hosts struggled to cope with. The bonus point arrived before the interval as Leo Horn bagged his brace after Welly failed to ground his ambitious kick ahead. Simmons converted to take it to 26-3.
Okes then lost focus and a missed tackle allowed the home side to power over under the posts right on half time. So, 16 points up, Okes began the second half in strong fashion.
A set scrum followed by ball moved left saw Okes go close before Karl Pearce powered over by the sticks for Okes fifth try and when Simmons added the extras, it was 33-10. Okes then took their foot off the gas and the home side, to their credit responded strongly.
Errors crept in and penalties abounded. Another home try was the only one remaining as Oke made more changes and struggled to string phases together.
Defeat was never on the horizon but the Okes knew they were now in a game. Okes were forced to defend, which they did comfortably until the final whistle finally arrived.
It was not a classic but another five points to make it ten wins on the trot for the Okes.
A classic awaits next week as another in-form side, local rivals Crediton, visit with many familiar faces for what is sure to be a tight encounter.
Okehampton should be buoyed by a large home crowd and the returning absentees for the fixture that kicks off at 2:30pm.
Talking of top of the table clashes and the Oke ladies also enjoyed an impressive victory over the weekend.
In what was a great game on a mud-soaked field, Okehampton prevailed by a score of 38-28 to keep up their electric form and round off a great couple of days for the club as a whole.
