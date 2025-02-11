OKEHAMPTON booked their place in the Devon Senior Shield with a 38-29 win over Ivybridge in the last four.
Neither side was at effective full strength for the game, although Okehampton probably had fewer gaps in their starting line-up than their visitors.
Victory set-up a mid-Devon derby final against arch-rivals Crediton on a date to be confirmed.
Although Ivybridge were never ahead in the match, it was only in the final 20 minutes that Okehampton eased far enough ahead to feel comfortable.
Prop Callum Arnold went over twice in the first half for Okehampton to point them towards a narrow 19-17 lead at the break. Pat Nash scored the third try and Luke Simmons was two from three off the tee.
Adam Lilley and Adam Northcott were the Ivybridge try scorers. Lilley converted both and a penalty.
After the break, Richie Friend and Leon Horn were the try scorers for the home side. Simmons added one more conversion.
Lilley claimed a second try in reply for Ivybridge and then a Sam Luxton try, converted by Simmons, put Okehampton out of sight at 38-22 up with 10 minutes to go.
Ivybridge had the final word with a try from Tom Hancocks that Lilley converted.
In the space of a year, Okey have swapped a relegation battle for a top-four finish and a cup-final appearance.
McGrattan, who doubles-up as a player-coach, said relegation proved a blessing not a handicap.
“A level change for the club has helped a group of mostly young players find who they're as players and also a team,” said McGrattan.
“It's great to see the players enjoying their rugby on and also off the pitch. The club has got a real family feel to it and that is what it's all about for me.”
He added, “I'm sure both teams will be right up for the game.”
Photography by Dave Potter.