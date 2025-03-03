Counties 3 Tribute Devon North & East
North Tawton RFC 17 Okehampton 2nds 13
PLAYERS who are friends and colleagues for the rest of the year, become foes for 80 minutes when local rivals North Tawton RFC and Okehampton 2nd XV cross paths.
League position favoured the former heading into this clash and it is safe to say it lived up to the expectations and then some.
The Tawts struck first with a penalty from the boot of Jack Phare giving them an early 3-point lead.
An end-to-end nature developed in the fixture and a determined Okehampton side responded with their only try of the game. A successful conversion gave them a 3-7 advantage on their travels.
North Tawton hit back with Simon Quick crossing the white line and Jack Phare adding the extras. There would be no half-time lead though as an Okey penalty took the pair in level at 10 apiece.
Tension could be cut with a knife at Taw Meadow at this point and so the home supporters were relieved to see their team score the next points. Tom Stevens notched the try and a Phare conversion gave the Tawts a seven-point lead.
With Okehampton going in search of a response of their own, they had to be careful as the referee had already displayed a willingness to use his cards where necessary. A penalty cut the deficit to just four points and with the Tawts defending for their lives in the final 10 minutes, they held out for an important win.
A good-sized crowd had witnessed a great game played mostly in good spirits. Quite a few Tawton fans will have made their way home with smiles on faces having watched the Tawts finally silence the vocal away supporters, which is all of course part and parcel of a local derby.