INTERNATIONAL rugby is soon to hit one of the peaks of the year with the Six Nations just around the corner, not to mention the U20 tournament as a curtain-raiser.
Mark Mapletoft has named a 50-man squad for the England U20s, fresh off of a hugely successful.
Last year, they got their hands on silverware as they claimed the Rugby World Championship/World Cup for the first time since 2016, as well as earning Six Nations glory too.
In and amongst this 50-man squad, six players from the Exeter Chiefs setup have been included. Ben Coen is one of those and his Devon’s own, coming up through the ranks as a youngster with Teignmouth.
Coen is one of 12 players returning to the squad having featured last year, highlighting the talent that he boasts as well as the faith that Mapletoft has in him.
He grew as the World Championships went on in 2024 and ended up a key figure of the squad. England beat France 21-13 in the final in South Africa, Coen labelling, “Something you dream of” and to it at a young age makes it all the more impressive.
All of the U20 Six Nations fixtures will be available to watch in this country on BBC, England travelling to Ireland on January 30 for their first game before then wrapping up the competition in Wales in mid-March.
In between, England can enjoy a trio of games on home soil, taking on France on February 7, Scotland on February 21 and Italy on March 7 before then, as previously mentioned, closing out with a visit to Wales on March 14.
Will the England youngsters be able to defend their Six Nations crown and further their dominance of the sport?