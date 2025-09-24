EXETER Chiefs director of rugby, Rob Baxter, has been handed a significant boost ahead of his side’s PREM Rugby opener away to Northampton Saints on Sunday.
In his weekly media briefing, Baxter confirmed that international duo Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Dafydd Jenkins are both back in full training, as is Greg Fisilau, and that the talented trio will all come into his selection thinking ahead of the clash at Franklin’s Gardens.
England international Feyi-Waboso has not featured for the Chiefs since last December when he picked up a serious shoulder injury in the away defeat to Sale Sharks. He was then sent off playing for an England XV against France A on his comeback and banned for two games.
On his return from suspension, Feyti-Waboso played a full game in England’s 40-5 victory over the USA in Washington D.C.
A minor injury in pre-season training has meant he has yet to figure this season, but along with Jenkins and Fisilau, who themselves underwent surgery on back and shoulder injuries, they should all be available for selection.
“Manny is in full training, and he was in full training by the end of last week, but the problem was that there was a three-day England camp on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Baxter revealed.
“In theory, he was fit the week before, but then he had an issue and went into camp with England and could only do some monitored training with them and was declared fit in time for the Bath game.
“But obviously, he only had one training run with us going into the Bath game. So he is fit and ready to go. Daf and Greg are on track and ready to go as well.”
