NEW Cross’s 29-7 defeat at home to North Tawton was not the setback it might appear.
A second loss in the first four games is not the ideal start to a promotion-push season, but the wider picture is upbeat.
Tim Marshall, part of the management and coaching team at Five Lanes, said the overall depth at the club is on the up – and there is plenty of time to turn results round.
“First and foremost we got two teams out on Saturday for the first time in more thabn 10 years, which is a massive positive,” said Marshall.
“We had a number of key players missing, but North Tawton came with a physical edge we couldn't match.
“It's similar to last season when we finished September with an uncharacteristic performance which catapulted us into a decent run of form.”
Inspired by a 48-7 defeat at home against Crediton Quins, New Cross went on to finish second in Devon Two North East last term.
Louie Griffiths converted a Rob Pedrick try for New Cross, who were 17-7 down at halftime against Tawts.
Meanwhile, Jordan Cornthwaite, Tom Chisholm, James Miller all scored for North Tawton with Aiddan Jeffrey crossing the line twice and Ryan Goss tasked with the kicking duties.
The Tawts will host Crediton 2nd XV next on Saturday, October 12 with no action on the calendar for this coming weekend.