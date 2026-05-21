EXETER Chiefs have strengthened their squad plans for the 2026/27 season by securing prop Ehren Painter on a new deal while also confirming the signing of promising scrum-half Jake Murray.
Tighthead prop Painter has committed his future to the Chiefs after battling back from a serious ACL injury which sidelined him for 15 months.
The 28-year-old forward only recently returned to action after suffering the injury during training last season, but Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter believes the front-rower remains a vital figure in the club’s long-term plans.
Painter said he was delighted to extend his stay at Sandy Park.
“I am incredibly happy to be staying with Chiefs,” he said. “I think this is a very special club that has a lot of great things in its future. I’m looking forward to ending this season on a high and being a part of a team that is challenging to win titles.”
Painter joined Exeter from Northampton Saints in March 2023 and quickly established himself as a key figure in the pack.
In more than 30 appearances for the Chiefs, the London-born prop became renowned for his power at the set-piece and around the field. During the 2023/24 campaign he played almost 600 minutes and started Exeter’s Investec Champions Cup quarter-final against Stade Toulousain.
Baxter praised Painter’s commitment throughout rehabilitation and believes he will play an important role next season.
“Ehren has had a tough year with injury, but we know he’s a very good prop, especially at set piece,” he said.
“We know how many good props we need in our squad over the course of the season to make sure we stay competitive in all competitions, so what I’m really trying to build here is a squad with the depth and ability to compete in all areas and allow us to cover injuries or rest and rotation. Ehren forms a really important part of the puzzle that is coming together for us.”
Joining Painter in next season’s squad will be former Exeter University Rugby Club scrum-half Murray.
The 22-year-old returns to Devon after spending time in the Harlequins pathway system and making 20 appearances for the Gallagher Premiership side.
Murray enjoyed a successful spell with Exeter University, helping the side win the BUCS Super Rugby title in 2024 while scoring five tries in more than 10 appearances.
He said the chance to return to the Westcountry was one he could not turn down.
“Exeter has felt like a home away from home for me,” he said. “They play a brand of rugby that really suits my game and matches the way I want to continue developing as a player.”
“It’s clear the group have done a great job this season domestically and in Europe, and I want to come in, contribute to that environment, and help push the club forward.”
Baxter revealed: “Jake’s had a number of good seasons playing for the university, so we saw a lot of what he could do playing alongside our academy boys. The opportunity has arisen now for us to bring him into the Chiefs fold, so we’ve taken it.
“We believe he’s got a lot of the attributes that’ll help us towards our goal of thickening out our squad to compete in all competitions concurrently. He’s a talented player who we think can push forward with his rugby.”
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