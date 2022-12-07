Tavistock took to the roads in one of their longest away days for a top versus bottom clash, as they battled to a 27-20 win over Brixham Crusaders.
Tavistock did start the better side and an early kick to the corner saw a driving maul stopped short by the hosts, from the leading advantage the ball was moved wide and stand in captain Jake Le Gassick bundled over from close range. Jack Easton on kicking duty converted the extras from out wide. Brixham were very much up for the fight and almost immediately their young pack secured good ball from a Moorlander error which freed their 13 up to run in a fine solo effort for 7-5.
Tavistock did get the next score after some good work by Rob Grove at full back and Jack Osborne, who was prominent all game around the park saw veteran Andy Yates sell a dummy to go over again from close range. Easton again adding the extras with an easier effort. Brixham did make regular visits to the Tavistock half and did convert a penalty to reduce the deficit to 6 before half time.
The second half saw the Fishermen with the slope and an early stint of possession allowed them an easy first score after the half. Both territory and possession stats favoured the hosts and a yellow card to prop Charlie Charlton saw the travelling West Devon outfit concede and go behind for the first time in the match, in what was looking like a likely victory for the bottom side.
Tavistock managed to withstand everything Brixham threw at them; a fine kick saw Brixham 10m out from the Tavistock line but an intelligent defence move by the Moorlander forwards won a penalty and allowed Easton to clear his lines. This along with the introduction of Jack Lewis, was arguably a turning point for the visitors as they entered the Brixham half for the first time in the second half and won a penalty which Easton slotted to reduced the deficit to three.
A fine kick-off collection from Osborne allowed Tavistock to finally string together some phases and as a result Man of the Match Andy Yates bundled over in similar fashion to regain the lead for the visitors. Tavistock now had the advantage and confidence going forward and a fine driving maul from their line out, which functioned well all game saw them gain good terriroty, resulting pressure saw a Brixham error 5m out capitalised on by Jack Lewis going over for a score in the corner after some good work by Ade Baker.
They game was not won however and in similar fashion to last week Brixham strung together the longest set of phases of the game to get 15m out in search of a score that would tie the game but an eventual error allowed Tavistock to get the ball off the park and record an ugly but vital five points away from home.
Full credit to Brixham who probably deserved the result, Tavistock however battled hard and showed their depth and versatility to grind out the win.
Next week sees the 1st XV away to Exmouth, whilst the 2nd XV and Colts XV are at home to Marjons and South Molton respectively.