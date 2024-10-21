Last Saturday, the golf course hosted a thrilling three-ball, two-to-count stableford competition that saw some impressive performances on the green.
In division one, Lee Carey, Malcolm Hooper, and Mike Hubbard clinched the top spot with an outstanding 84 points. Not far behind, Steve Rice, Phil Atherton, and Chris Pike secured second place with 83 points, while Kevin Cornwall, Barry Down, and Alan Searle claimed third after a close countback on the back nine, also finishing with 80 points.
In division two, Martin Horn, Liam Keen, and Matt Scott-Tucker emerged victorious with an impressive 87 points, followed by Keith Harvey, Alan Lawson, and Dave Haines-Lawson in second place with 83 points.
John Leonard, Fred Cooke, and Graham Pengelly secured third place with 81 points, while Steve Squires, Steve Pole, and John Tatman rounded off the top four with 80 points. It was a day filled with outstanding golf and impressive teamwork on the course.
The report was provided by Okehampton Golf Club.