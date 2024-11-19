ONE sporting fixture worth keeping an eye on this weekend comes in the South West Peninsula League Premier East and involves Okehampton Argyle FC.
Argyle currently sit third in the standings and are firmly in the hunt for the title along with a few other sides.
Two of those are ahead of Okey, both by just two points, not to mention that Cullompton Rangers have played three more games than both them and the league leaders, Sidmouth Town.
Five points behind Argyle and with two games in hand of their own are Newton Abbot Spurs and the pair will go toe-to-toe on Saturday, November 23.
The Rec, the home of Spurs, is the location for this clash between third and fourth in the SWPL top-flight and the two teams have combined for just five defeats from their 30 league outings to date.
Earlier this month, Argyle beat Spurs handsomely, winning 5-1 at home to knock them out of the Devon St Lukes’ Challenge Cup.
Whilst the side from Okehampton will be hoping to double down on that drubbing, the Newton Abbot-based outfit will be vying for revenge in front of their own supporters on Saturday.
Onto the other big-hitting football side in the area and Tavistock AFC’s latest result was a 2-2 draw away at Malvern Town.
In the wake of this tie, Tavi sit 15th out of the 22 teams in the Southern Football League South,
Their home record is 3-1-4 whilst on the road, it is 2-1-4 and next up for them is a clash with Melksham Town on home soil. This will be fifth place visiting Langsford Park and an inform team at that, so Stuart Henderson’s men will have their work cut out for them.
From Tavi football to Tavi rugby and the 1st XV broke a five-game losing streak in the Western Counties West as they beat Penryn 17-9 on Saturday, 16.
Unfortunately for them, they don’t have a fixture to immediately follow this one and to keep up the head of steam, and then on November 30, a difficult clash awaits.
Paignton RFC are second currently and boast a 6-0-0 record on their home patch so Tavvy will have to be well up for it to claim a result on their travels.
Back to Okehampton and the rugby 1st XV have a five-in-a-row streak of their own to talk about. Theirs is a positive one instead as they made it five wins on the spin on the Saturday just gone.
It was the first time in a while they had played Truro and after a slow start, they kicked into gear and came out on top, as has often been the case in the last month or two.
There is no game for the Okes on the 23rd either and they will then play away at Winscombe RFC for the first ever time in their history on the following weekend.
Beyond the football and the rugby, there will also be hockey fixtures, running events, snooker, darts and more featured in next week’s sports pages!