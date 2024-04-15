THERE was an excellent, nail-biting encounter between Brixham Sharks and Newton Abbot Parrots in the final of the South Devon & Torbay Table Tennis League Challenge Cup for team handicap singles.
The Sharks’ Joseph Edwards was undefeated but a fine all round team performance from the Parrots’ team of Rhys Lush, Dan Webster-Hall and Ben Hoare prevailed to eventually win 19-17. The scores were level at 14-14 with two sets to play. A 3-1 win for the Parrots gave them a two point advantage going into the final set, which they held on to, just, with the result being decided in the final game of the final set.
A slightly different Brixham Sharks team also made it to the final of the Handicap Doubles Shield. Issy Brown was recruited for the doubles team alongside Chris Harper and Clive Banham, and their opponents in this one were Newton Abbot Harriers. It was very close in the first few sets, then a 4-0 win in the fifth set gave the Sharks control and they never let up, eventually winning 23-13.
The final few fixtures in the regular league play were also completed this week. With Division One and Division Four champions already decided and crowned, the focus for the remaining matches was turned to Division Two and Division Three.
The leaders, Brixham Trawlers, went into their Division Two fixture against their closest rivals, Dawlish Aces, with a three point advantage. The three point advantage was maintained as the sides played out an entertaining 5-5 draw. The draw was all the Brixham Trawlers team of Alan Maynard, Ian Saxby and Joseph Edwards needed to seal the title, and they were duly crowned the champions of Division Two.
In the third division, Torre Vikings had the impossible task of overhauling a 10 point deficit when they faced Brixham Gulls in their final match. The Gulls’ were spearheaded by Nick Williamson, who went the evening undefeated as the Vikings went down 3-7.
This result left Taverners clear at the top of the league by a margin of seven points. The season was an excellent campaign from the Taverners, who bounced back following their relegation from the Division Two last season.
The final Division Four match of the season saw Newton Abbot Merlins defeat Brixham Seals 8-2, boosted by Derek Stratton recording a maximum for the Merlins.
The final report of the season will follow next week as the end of season closed tournament wraps up what has been an excellent season. All divisions and cups have been extremely competitive with some top quality entertainment on show. The league will start all over again for the next season in the Autumn.