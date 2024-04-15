The Sharks’ Joseph Edwards was undefeated but a fine all round team performance from the Parrots’ team of Rhys Lush, Dan Webster-Hall and Ben Hoare prevailed to eventually win 19-17. The scores were level at 14-14 with two sets to play. A 3-1 win for the Parrots gave them a two point advantage going into the final set, which they held on to, just, with the result being decided in the final game of the final set.