Most of the second half saw Argyle attacking, and an equaliser looked certain on 54 minutes when Dan Koita raced free of the Bridport defence and played the ball round ‘keeper Jordon Scadding, only to be brought down on the edge of the box to prevent a goal. The referee had no hesitation in sending Scadding off for this professional foul and Okehampton now had a one-man advantage for the remainder of the game. They pressed forward looking for the equaliser and pinned Bridport in their own half for long periods, and it finally came on 85 minutes when Coles got onto a low cross from the right, getting in front of the Bridport full-back and firing home a rocket of a finish.