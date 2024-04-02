OKEHAMPTON Argyle beat Bridport 3-2 after extra time for the right to move through to the final of the Walter C Parson Cup which Okehampton are reigning champions.
This was always going to be a tough game for Okehampton as Bridport are second, four places above Argyle. The teams were evenly matched and both played a high standard of football. Jamal Bokhammas came in at centre-back and had a great game, looking the best player in Okehampton’s back four.
Both teams put some good moves together from the start and Argyle produced some reasonable chances but a strong Bridport defence kept them out. At the other end, Bridport looked dangerous but the Okey defence seemed to be in control until the 19th minute when Riley Weedon fired home.
This resulted in 10 minutes of loose play for Okehampton and, on 25 minutes, a ball played across the box was left by Adam Hill – clearly thinking he had another Argyle player behind him, but the only man there was Weedon, who slotted home to give Bridport a 2-0 lead.
This would have finished many teams off but Okehampton fought their way back into the match and, on 35 minutes, Hill played a great long ball forward to Josh Coles who showed excellent control to carry it into the box and smash the ball past the Bridport ‘keeper – game on!
Most of the second half saw Argyle attacking, and an equaliser looked certain on 54 minutes when Dan Koita raced free of the Bridport defence and played the ball round ‘keeper Jordon Scadding, only to be brought down on the edge of the box to prevent a goal. The referee had no hesitation in sending Scadding off for this professional foul and Okehampton now had a one-man advantage for the remainder of the game. They pressed forward looking for the equaliser and pinned Bridport in their own half for long periods, and it finally came on 85 minutes when Coles got onto a low cross from the right, getting in front of the Bridport full-back and firing home a rocket of a finish.
As the game moved into extra time, Argyle continued to press forward but met stern resistance from the Bridport defence and a heroic performance from stand-in ‘keeper Fred Parsons. The winner finally came on 112 minutes when Coles forced the ball home off Parsons.
Man of the match was Josh Coles who was outstanding but this was a great all-round and hard-working team performance and the whole team showed great character in fighting back from 2-0 down. Other players who deserve a special mention are ‘keeper Mike Searle and defender Jamal Bokhammas for faultless performances and midfielders Jake Rowe and Alex Gray who worked tirelessly for the team.